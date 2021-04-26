KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KREF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 31,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $587,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,085,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,139,000 after acquiring an additional 194,704 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 700.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 169,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 148,262 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 39,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.99%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

