Kirkland Lake Gold’s (KL) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CIBC cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $38.51 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KL. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

