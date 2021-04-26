Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Trading Up 43.7% This Week

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 31.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 43.7% against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $15,859.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00060618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.83 or 0.00277430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $541.63 or 0.01016481 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.85 or 0.00692228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,408.56 or 1.00232962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

