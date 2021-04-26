Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KIN shares. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

In related news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $1,104,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. 5,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,391. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.