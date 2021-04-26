Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Given New $19.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.78 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 335.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

