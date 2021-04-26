Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $2,349,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $301,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,851. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.75 and its 200-day moving average is $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

