Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.21. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

