Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $149.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kerry Group plc provides food ingredients and flavors for the food and beverage industries. Its culinary, dairy, lipid, meat, cereal, sweet and beverage systems and flavors provide product solutions to food manufacturers and foodservice companies. It offers savory ingredients, sweet ingredients, food coating systems, nutritional systems, and specialty protein applications. It also provides prepared meals, soups sauces and dressings, savory snacks, meats, appetizers and side dishes, and dairy products, as well as cereals and bars, ice cream and frozen desserts, bakery products, and confectionery products. In addition, it provides beverage systems and flavors, including soft drinks, alcoholic and nutritional beverages, and tea and coffee products comprising cold/iced tea, cold coffee drinks, hot coffee and tea, tea and coffee mixes, chocolate, cocoa and malt beverages, coffee syrups, and cleaners. Kerry Group plc is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland. “

KRYAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kerry Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.00.

OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.51. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.66. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $152.75.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.701 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

