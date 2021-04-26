KBC Group’s (KBCSY) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KBCSY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.
KBCSY stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.52.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.
