KBC Group’s (KBCSY) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KBCSY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

KBCSY stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.52.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

