Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Investec began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of KARO stock opened at $38.29 on Monday. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

