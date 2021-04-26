Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 156,736 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.43 and a 200 day moving average of $167.22.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

