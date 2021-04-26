KardiaChain (KAI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.28 Million

KardiaChain (CURRENCY:KAI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One KardiaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. KardiaChain has a total market cap of $222.14 million and $5.28 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KardiaChain has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00060902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00268292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $540.72 or 0.01007580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.33 or 0.00704986 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00024956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,721.06 or 1.00103628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KardiaChain’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,049,800,000 coins. KardiaChain’s official Twitter account is @KardiaChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KardiaChain is https://reddit.com/r/KardiaChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KardiaChain’s official website is www.kardiachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. “

