JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 1,300” Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,532.47 ($20.02).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,342.60 ($17.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,292.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,341.26. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.79%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 638 shares of company stock worth $866,798.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

