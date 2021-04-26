JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of REMYY stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.20.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

