JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) target price on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,629.29 ($73.55).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,119 ($79.95) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,683.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,467.67. The company has a market capitalization of £99.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a GBX 288.63 ($3.77) dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.89%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 6 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.