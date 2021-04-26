JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $198.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $217.00.
NYSE:RACE opened at $215.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.88. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $147.08 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ferrari by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Ferrari by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
