JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $198.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE:RACE opened at $215.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.88. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $147.08 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ferrari by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Ferrari by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.