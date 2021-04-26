JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 284,605 Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,605 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.21% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRQR. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.73.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

