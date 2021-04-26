JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 186,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,759,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,482,000.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE YQ opened at $7.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on YQ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ).

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.