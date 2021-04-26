JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 68.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter worth $293,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter worth $269,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 5.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $124.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

