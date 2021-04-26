JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,016 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

RYT stock opened at $283.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.15 and its 200 day moving average is $251.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $172.13 and a 52 week high of $284.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.