JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 173,650 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,650 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.36% of ProPetro worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $9.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at $592,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

