JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,475 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $185.45 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.06.

