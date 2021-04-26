JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQBBF opened at $35.00 on Thursday. EQT AB has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

