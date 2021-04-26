JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €190.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €180.25 ($212.06).

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €173.45 ($204.06) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €163.25 and its 200-day moving average is €156.66.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

