John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,658. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $177.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.18 and its 200 day moving average is $149.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

