John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 3,600 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $3,315,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $593,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $44,748,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,010. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $330,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,725.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $509,140.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,876 shares of company stock worth $1,379,669. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

