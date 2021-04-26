John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.51. 144,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,549,190. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $196.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

