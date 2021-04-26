John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 31,733 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,733 shares during the period. OGE Energy accounts for 2.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of OGE Energy worth $18,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 178,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in OGE Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 40,677 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

NYSE OGE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.98. 3,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,300. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.