John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,524 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.41. 3,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,314. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.44. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

