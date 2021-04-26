John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $12.38 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 420,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,350 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health comprises about 1.7% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,983,000 after buying an additional 442,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,820 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after buying an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $266,076,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $34.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.18, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

