John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 6,300 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth $118,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

NASDAQ NWE traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $67.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,478. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.51%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.