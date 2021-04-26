Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €30.00 by Baader Bank

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

JEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €28.29 ($33.28).

JEN traded down €0.28 ($0.33) on Monday, hitting €26.02 ($30.61). The company had a trading volume of 119,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of €17.04 ($20.05) and a 52-week high of €30.22 ($35.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

