Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.73.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $190.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $191.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

