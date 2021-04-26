Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Down 2.2%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s stock price dropped 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $163.02 and last traded at $163.02. Approximately 1,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 698,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.05.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.33 and its 200-day moving average is $157.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.