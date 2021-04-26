Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Down 2.2%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s stock price dropped 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $163.02 and last traded at $163.02. Approximately 1,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 698,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.73.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.33 and its 200-day moving average is $157.98.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAZZ)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
