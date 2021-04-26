James Investment Research Inc. Sells 83,418 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,418 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,147. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.76.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

