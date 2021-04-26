James Investment Research Inc. Has $4.20 Million Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGZ traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,321. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.18. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $122.02.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

