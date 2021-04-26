James Investment Research Inc. Has $13.12 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $878,514,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after buying an additional 665,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.13. 10,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,719. The company has a market cap of $126.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

