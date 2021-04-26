Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases New Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 445 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,771,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,996 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,719 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in AECOM by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,967 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 285,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in AECOM by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after buying an additional 514,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $67.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.89.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

