Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.13.
Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $116.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average of $97.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $53.75 and a 52-week high of $121.81.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.