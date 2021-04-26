Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $116.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average of $97.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $53.75 and a 52-week high of $121.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

