J Sainsbury (JSAIY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS: JSAIY):

4/23/2021 – J Sainsbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

4/14/2021 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

4/9/2021 – J Sainsbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

4/7/2021 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

OTCMKTS JSAIY traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,172. J Sainsbury plc has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.