J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,130 ($14.76).

JDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

LON:JDW opened at GBX 1,391 ($18.17) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,346.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,157.37. The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of GBX 741.73 ($9.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,452.98 ($18.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider John Hutson sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.84), for a total transaction of £88,721.87 ($115,915.69). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 4,370,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($15.02), for a total value of £50,255,000 ($65,658,479.23).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

