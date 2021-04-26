iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Position Boosted by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,436,000 after purchasing an additional 583,399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,518,000 after acquiring an additional 272,774 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after acquiring an additional 168,149 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,885,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 75,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA opened at $105.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average of $95.82. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.