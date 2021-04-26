iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Increased by Peavine Capital LLC

Peavine Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,641 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 59.0% of Peavine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Peavine Capital LLC owned about 1.77% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $266,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,400,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.52. 14,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,164. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

