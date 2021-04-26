iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Lowered by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,334,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 92,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.8% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,232,781. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

