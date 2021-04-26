iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 54.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 314,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $76,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $261.74. The company had a trading volume of 28,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,308. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.40 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

