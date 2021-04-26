iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

