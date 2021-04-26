iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.28. 1,218,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.72.

