iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBS. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 60,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,000.

CMBS stock opened at $54.29 on Monday. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.79.

