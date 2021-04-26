ION (ION) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, ION has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $335,759.63 and approximately $11.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00045324 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.06 or 0.00304691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009436 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00027228 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008848 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,574,406 coins and its circulating supply is 13,674,406 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.