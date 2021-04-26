Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stock Position Cut by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned approximately 1.04% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $26,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPG. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,691,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 36,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RPG stock opened at $176.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.87. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $110.25 and a 12-month high of $177.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.